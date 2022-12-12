Reducing inflation needs investment, not tax cuts

(Image: Getty)

Right now, almost every New Zealander can agree that inflation is a significant issue for our country. There have been many recent stories in the public arena seeking to pin the blame for the current round of inflation on the actions (or inactions) of the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ). The National party has repeatedly called for an inquiry, and leader Christopher Luxon has consistently refused to state that he has confidence in RBNZ's governor, Adrian Orr.The criticism has essentially two parts. First, the RBNZ is to blame for allowi...