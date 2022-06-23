See full details
Opinion

RIP good times: Tech’s chance to build back better

Peter Griffin
Thu, 23 Jun 2022

RIP good times: Tech's chance to build back better
Tech firms all over the world are now facing hard decisions as they seek to adapt to the new market reality. (Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Thu, 23 Jun 2022
In 2008, as Lehman Brothers was collapsing and share prices plummeted, the legendary venture capital firm Sequoia Capital held a presentation for the startup founders it had invested in.The now infamous “RIP good times” slide deck outlined the carnage subprime mortgages and frozen credit markets had created. It was a set of circumstances very specific to that housing-led recession.But the Menlo Park, California, investment firm known for taking lucrative bets on the likes of Apple, Google, Zoom and Instagram, went on to advise tech...

