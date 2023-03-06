Menu
Scapegoating the forestry sector isn't going to solve the problem

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 06 Mar 2023
Pointing a finger at the forestry sector for flooding caused by Cyclone Gabrielle is bit like scapegoating the dairy industry for polluting all New Zealand’s rivers. It’s too easy and it’s not that simple.First, extreme weather events are becoming par for the course, but everyone recognises this one was particularly extreme and unprecedented. Feelings are clearly running high, and they should be. Livelihoods were destroyed and it will cost billions to fix. But far more importantly, people were killed. Eleven peo...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, March 06, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Health

NZ covid vaccination shows promise ahead of trials

An easy-to-store covid vaccination under development in NZ could be a boon for poorer nations.

Greg Hurrell 8:18am
Self promotion Free

BusinessDesk daily podcast launches

Plus a special broadcast this week for international women’s day.

Matt Martel 8:00am

Finance

Jenny Ruth: A rare win for Pushpay’s local shareholders

There’s a long history of foreign private equity firms milking the NZ market.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Who wouldn’t want exposure to the retirement sector?

Some of the leading players in the listed retirement sector have been raising capital.

Warren Couillault 04 Mar 2023
Opinion

Bloomberg: A sick America can’t compete with China

If health means wealth, then America’s economic future looks grim.

Bloomberg 03 Mar 2023
Opinion

Cameron Bagrie: Paying the bills trumps climate concern

Floods and cyclones notwithstanding, the cost-of-living will be the key election issue of 2023.

Cameron Bagrie 02 Mar 2023