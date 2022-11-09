Schemes tread water as KiwiSaver hits rough patch

The 12-month KiwiSaver figures are universally under water. (Image: Getty)

David Chaplin

KiwiSaver dog-paddled through the September quarter as contributions countered investment losses to keep schemes afloat.New figures from research house Morningstar show total KiwiSaver funds under management reached $83.5 billion by Sept 30, compared to $82.7b three months earlier.Just about everybody lost money during the quarter, however, with all the average standard diversified funds reporting negative returns in a range from -1.3% for conservative to -1.8% for growth portfolios.The red ink now bleeds out to the previous 12 months for all s...