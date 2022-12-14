Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Sharesies: in the beginning was the brand

Sharesies: in the beginning was the brand
(Image: Supplied)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 14 Dec 2022
Direct-to-consumer investment platform Sharesies shared its open secret last week, confirming an imminent foray into the KiwiSaver market.The move is a logical and well-signalled shift for the pineapple-logoed brand, which has built up a reported member base upwards of 500,000.If Sharesies can convert just 1% of its captive audience to join the KiwiSaver scheme at launch, that alone would mark a considerable achievement, especially for a local provider.Excluding KiwiSaver year one, the award for the fastest from-scratch provider to reach 5,000...
Markets Free

NZ market flat as US inflation data surprises

In the US, the consumer price index for November rose 0.1% on the month, versus a forecast for a 0.3% gain. 

Ella Somers 6:06pm
Infrastructure

Kāinga Ora slashes building times and red tape

Kāinga Ora says it's loading up debt to clear a backlog of work.

Greg Hurrell 5:30pm
Finance

Reserve Bank's Orr grilled over high staff turnover

The Reserve Bank’s staff turnover in the year ended June was 21.7% while the Public Service Commission’s data showed turnover in the public service as a whole had been 17.3%.

Jenny Ruth 4:58pm

More Opinion

Policy

Pattrick Smellie: HYEFU: Robertson keeps it simple and conservative

The finance minister is giving little away in the half-year economic fiscal and economic update.

Pattrick Smellie 1:21pm
Sport

Trevor McKewen: 'Town hall' gatherings part of NZ Rugby review

Coming to your town soon, a chance to have your say on NZ Rugby’s governance model.

Trevor McKewen 13 Dec 2022
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: A massive change on immigration policy

After weeks of missteps, Labour's political radar has finally switched back on.

Pattrick Smellie 13 Dec 2022
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: Why we'll get lollies when we need a lentil diet

The half-year economic and fiscal update is about to land, and we could be eating all the wrong things.

Cameron Bagrie 13 Dec 2022