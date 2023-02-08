Menu
Somewhere over the benchmark, fees fly high

(Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
Wed, 08 Feb 2023
Performance fees on retail manager funds have come in for another pasting in a new paper released last week by the New Zealand outpost of US firm Russell Investments.The Russell NZ analysis followed critiques lobbed at performance fee practices in the local fund industry over the years including, of late, more pointed comments from the Financial Markets Authority (FMA). But the Russell report is a useful addition to the genre.“Often used as a performance fee hurdle, ‘cash-plus’ benchmarks for fully invested equity portfolios r...
Economy

Global dairy prices bounce in latest auction

Whole milk powder – which has the biggest influence on Fonterra’s milk price – was bought at an average US$3,329 a tonne.

Rebecca Howard 8:36am
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Trainer wheels on for Hipkins in Canberra

There was just a hint of rookie in Chris Hipkins's first foray onto the international stage.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am

