Stand by: earnings season good news might not last

Stand by: earnings season good news might not last
Vital Healthcare Property Trust announced a healthy 18% lift in net property income for the 2023 financial year. (Image: Vital)
Warren Couillault
Warren Couillault
Sat, 02 Sep 2023
And that’s a wrap! One of the busiest earnings reporting seasons for New Zealand’s listed companies, which kicked off on Aug 10, was all but done and dusted by the end of this week.First out the gate was Vital Healthcare Property Trust.  Vital, a specialist owner of healthcare property, announced a seemingly healthy 18% lift in net property income for the 2023 financial year, 99% occupancy in its properties, a weighted average lease term of 17 years, $255 million of divestments and one and a half tonnes of CO2e of greenhou...
On the Money: like a Rolling Stone, thanks Team Ilam and more

Chris vs Christopher, San Fran's new owner, Heartland's loans and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: Beware: Politicians are offering us a pocketful of candy

The rise of populism politics is becoming a plague.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Opinion Free

Frances Cook: Money Answers: How do I find a financial adviser who understands wealth creation?

Beware. Plenty of cowboys are out there claiming they know more than they do.

Frances Cook 5:00am
Business of Sport: NZ Rugby’s ‘Red Wedding’ must lead to real change
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: NZ Rugby’s ‘Red Wedding’ must lead to real change

Independent review into the governance of NZ Rugby: “Change or die.”

Trevor McKewen 01 Sep 2023
Some tough climate change choices ahead for NZ's next govt
Opinion

Adrian Macey and Dave Frame: Some tough climate change choices ahead for NZ's next govt

If NZ has adopted flawed climate goals, how could they be improved?

Adrian Macey and Dave Frame 01 Sep 2023