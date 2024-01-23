Menu
Take steps now to keep the lights on

More renewables investment increases the importance of natural gas to back up the electricity system. (Image: Getty)
John Carnegie
Tue, 23 Jan 2024
As the sun blazes over New Zealand these holidays, it’s not just the good weather making the new government sweat. Behind the scenes, there's looming concern about the potential for winter blackouts and our national energy security.The previous Labour government spent six years chasing a goal most knew to be unobtainable: 100% renewable electricity by 2030. Its total renewable energy goal of 50% by 2035 was equally heroic.Goals pursued to appease calls for climate action at any cost have not benefitted NZ’s energy security or af...
NZ sends troops to Red Sea conflict
Politics

NZ sends troops to Red Sea conflict

NZ will send a six-member defence force team to the Middle East to combat Houthi attacks.

Staff reporters 4:15pm
Markets

Geo delists from NZX

Software company Geo's shareholders vote for move to go ahead.

Staff reporters 3:30pm
Property

Reserve Bank at 'sixes and sevens' on debt-to-income

Give and take: income measures to be brought in while loosening loan-to-value measures.

Brent Melville 12:30pm
