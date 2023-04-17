Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Taking Crimea from Putin has become ‘Operation Unthinkable’: Max Hastings

Taking Crimea from Putin has become ‘Operation Unthinkable’: Max Hastings
Winston Churchill wanted to turn the victorious British and American armies on the Russians. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Mon, 17 Apr 2023
By Max Hastings It is hard to alter facts, reverse realities. This is almost as true in geopolitics as in science. I passionately support Ukraine’s battle for survival against Russian aggression. For almost a year, however, I have been arguing that heedless of where justice lies, and no matter how long the war continues, it remains militarily unlikely that Russian President Vladimir Putin can be dispossessed of Crimea, nor probably of the eastern Donbas region.Russia can boast centuries of history, and considerable success, as a...
Commerce Commission takes Bachcare back to court
Law & Regulation

Commerce Commission takes Bachcare back to court

Bachcare pleaded guilty to breaching fair trading laws in 2019.

Staff reporters 2:56pm
Economy chart

Food prices smash another 30-year record

Food prices increased by 12.1% in the 12 months to the end of March, the biggest annual increase since 1989.

Staff reporters 11:50am
Food prices smash another 30-year record
Finance

Fletcher ups provisions for leaky pipes to A$15m

The final cost will depend on whether the product is found to have been faulty.

Jenny Ruth 10:20am
Fletcher ups provisions for leaky pipes to A$15m

More Opinion

A saga of incomprehension
Finance

Jenny Ruth: A saga of incomprehension

Understanding the RBNZ's workings can be like navigating a labyrinth.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Anatomy of a failure (and another and another)
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Anatomy of a failure (and another and another)

If anybody wants to write about political, government or bureaucratic failures this week they have a smorgasbord of choices.

Dileepa Fonseka 15 Apr 2023
Browned off: raging against road cones, motorway lanes and go-slows
Infrastructure

Warren Couillault: Browned off: raging against road cones, motorway lanes and go-slows

Mayor Brown's “lecture” at the Northern Club has sparked an important discussion.

Warren Couillault 15 Apr 2023
Money Answers: is KiwiSaver enough?
Opinion Free

Frances Cook: Money Answers: is KiwiSaver enough?

KiwiSaver might be the best choice for your money but there are a couple of options to help boost your retirement.

Frances Cook 15 Apr 2023