Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

The danger of talking down immigration down under

The danger of talking down immigration down under
(Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Thu, 11 Jan 2024
(Bloomberg Opinion) – Pre-pandemic Australia looks like hallowed ground that the contemporary economy will struggle to surpass. For local officials who aspire to take a crack at emulating a celebrated decades-long expansion, it’s important not to downgrade a vital component that's become radioactive: immigration. The country's politicians are showing a worrying lapse in memory.As much as any other factor, population growth contributed to the 30 years without a recession that ended in 2020. 'Flattered'T...
Business of Tech podcast: Summer special – ethical hacker Jackson Henry
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: Summer special – ethical hacker Jackson Henry

Our full interview with the white-hat hacker, who featured in episode 29.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Law & Regulation

US vs Japan in tussle for NZ's Serato

High stakes for the NZ ComCom in global market decision.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
US vs Japan in tussle for NZ's Serato
Technology

Giant leap for Canterbury aerospace industry

Tāwhaki Aerospace Centre's new runway prepares for take-offs.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Giant leap for Canterbury aerospace industry

More Opinion

Technology and AI in the workplace
Opinion

Julia Jones: Technology and AI in the workplace

My career has benefited from the advent of digital tools and artificial intelligence.

Julia Jones 5:00am
Microsoft’s new Copilot key echoes antitrust controversies
Opinion

Ben Moore: Microsoft’s new Copilot key echoes antitrust controversies

The move may raise eyebrows amid a flurry of big tech antitrust lawsuits.

Ben Moore 10 Jan 2024
Crowd-funding: one easily-led man’s journey
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: Crowd-funding: one easily-led man’s journey

Limited disclosure makes crowd-funding popular. Poor disclosure limits its future.

Pattrick Smellie 09 Jan 2024
Two very real benefits of the consumer data right
Law & Regulation

Ben Moore: Two very real benefits of the consumer data right

Lacking a slick nickname, CDR can fade into the background – here’s why it shouldn’t.

Ben Moore 09 Jan 2024