The 'heckling' for clarity over National's policy around NZ First will continue

A heckler interrupted an answer to yet another question about National and NZ First (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 28 Aug 2023
Christopher Luxon should have been glad for the interjection of a heckler from a fringe political party, if only because it stopped him from having to answer another question about Winston Peters.  National party members checked the area behind the fence before the press conference, thinking something like that might happen – a sign of the times – but spotting no one behind the fence, they assumed the coast was clear. Luxon was in the middle of answering another question about his intentions with NZ First when he was inter...
NZ sharemarket lifts on budget cuts and US news
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket lifts on budget cuts and US news

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,479.01, up 11.35 points or 0.10%.

Graham Skellern 6:18pm
Finance

Govt seeks $4b in cuts as tax take falls

Grant Robertson said he has identified about $1.5b in “immediate savings”.

Staff reporters 5:05pm
Policy

Govt announces $4b in spending cuts as tax take falls $2b under forecast

The government has asked most agencies to trim 1% or 2% from their baselines.

Staff reporters 4:00pm
What will come from the Mainzeal demolition?
Infrastructure

Paul McBeth: What will come from the Mainzeal demolition?

The saga is nearing its conclusion, but its effects will go on.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Smoking the infrastructure pipeline
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Smoking the infrastructure pipeline

Another day, another infrastructure blow-out. When will we call in the experts?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
There's an elephant in the China shop
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: There's an elephant in the China shop

The deeper challenge with China is the arm-wrestle with the US.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Chris Hipkins and the campaign of fear
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Chris Hipkins and the campaign of fear

Chris Hipkins makes rejecting NZ First a moral campaign issue. It may backfire.

Pattrick Smellie 27 Aug 2023