The NZ Steel carbon deal: shape of things to come

The carbon reduction deal also preserves one of NZ's largest industrial plants (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 23 May 2023
Sunday’s announcement of a deal between the government and New Zealand Steel to reduce carbon emissions at the Glenbrook steel mill by 800,000 tonnes a year delivered on several important fronts.Just how big a dividend it really delivers on NZ’s vexed journey to either reducing our own or buying other countries’ emissions to be net zero carbon by 2050 has yet to be determined.But it appears to be a deal that does move the dial on climate change, mainly because it doesn't undermine the emissions trading scheme (ETS) in the...
