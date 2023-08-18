Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

The trouble with targets: how to plan for net-zero emissions

The trouble with targets: how to plan for net-zero emissions
If targets aren't set correctly, a company may damage its brand or risk being accused of greenwashing. (Image: Getty)
Daniel Street
Daniel Street
Fri, 18 Aug 2023
Emissions targets are tricky.Companies are facing significant pressure and incentives from investors, consumers and contractual counterparties to set emission-reduction targets for their businesses as part of the transition to a low-carbon economy. It's a global challenge. British supermarket giant Tesco will demand its suppliers commit to a net-zero ambition by the end of 2023. Similarly, US e-commerce site Amazon will require suppliers to set emissions targets from next year.  If targets aren't set correctly, a company may f...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
Craft brewers seek equal treatment in Aussie
Trade

Craft brewers seek equal treatment in Aussie

Kiwi craft brewers seek a level playing field in Australia under CER.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Health

HealthNow to rapidly shut down buy now, pay later service

Despite efforts to keep the service going.

Ben Moore 5:00am
HealthNow to rapidly shut down buy now, pay later service
Environment

Parliament committee criticises ministry heads over piecemeal freshwater approach

Politicians want to see results on freshwater improvement.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Parliament committee criticises ministry heads over piecemeal freshwater approach

More Opinion

Govt intervention got us wired for ultra-fast broadband
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Govt intervention got us wired for ultra-fast broadband

UFB was a masterclass in what the government can do to lift our tech standards.

Peter Griffin 17 Aug 2023
NZ celebrates BlackRock week
Opinion

David Chaplin: NZ celebrates BlackRock week

At one stage, it looked as if BlackRock was buying New Zealand.

David Chaplin 16 Aug 2023
Can a regulator really monitor a GST cut?
Retail

Pattrick Smellie: Can a regulator really monitor a GST cut?

The threat of regulation is already changing supermarket behaviour.

Pattrick Smellie 15 Aug 2023
Tasmania, and how megaprojects can setback dreams
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Tasmania, and how megaprojects can setback dreams

Few things are more demoralising for society than not being able to power itself.

Dileepa Fonseka 14 Aug 2023