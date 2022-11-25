Menu
There's a new #metoo law: what employers should do

A new sexual harassment law will come into force soon. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Rendle
Fri, 25 Nov 2022
Employers must have a speak-up culture where reporting sexual harassment is not just the responsibility of the victim. The Employment Relations (Extended Time for Personal Grievance for Sexual Harassment) Amendment Bill is expected to have its third reading shortly.Supported unanimously by the Education and Workforce Committee, this bill extends the timeframe to raise a personal grievance in respect of sexual harassment from 90 days to 12 months.   There are clear policy reasons for this, including recognising how difficult it is...
Economy

Big-spending trend 'on borrowed time' – ANZ

Consumer confidence sagged again this month, even before the Reserve Bank "upped the freak-out factor" with its whopper interest rate rise.

Staff reporters 11:25am
Primary Sector

Danone NZ sees recovery in China, commissions boiler

Danone NZ commissioned its new biomass boiler, a move it says takes the equivalent of 10,000 cars off the road.

Rebecca Howard 11:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Are you smarter than our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am

Opinion

Jenny Ruth: AFT’s governance keeps letting it down

AFT Pharmaceuticals now expects annual operating profit will be just two-thirds of what it forecasted in May.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Technology

Peter Griffin: You can't magic up tech experience

The talent crunch could upend our tech export boom, forcing companies to use remote workers around the world.

Peter Griffin 24 Nov 2022
Investments

Frances Cook: Here comes the pain

The Reserve Bank has made it clear that it’s not messing about. Merry Christmas, NZ.

Frances Cook 24 Nov 2022
Opinion

David Chaplin: The crypto-Fomo fail

What’s a quarter of a billion dollars here and there?

David Chaplin 23 Nov 2022