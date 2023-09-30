Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Time for a numpty test for aspiring politicians?

Time for a numpty test for aspiring politicians?
It would help it there were Pinocchio ratings for honesty. (Image: Getty)
Ian McCrae
Ian McCrae
Sat, 30 Sep 2023
Election season is upon us, and ideally, we want the best and brightest running the show. But let's be honest, this year, there have certainly been a few numpty slip-ups and own goals.Don’t get me wrong, there is certainly a role for numpties in parliament as politics would be pretty boring without them and what would the parliamentary press gallery have to write about? You just wouldn’t make them the minister of finance, health, police or education and definitely not the prime minister.The first obvious question is: &ldquo...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
On the Money: Pierre's Sanitarium speed dial, $23m forestry question and more
On the Money

On the Money: Pierre's Sanitarium speed dial, $23m forestry question and more

Dwindling goodwill at Sistema, boardroom farewells, gale-force winds and more. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Costco and the power of cheap thrills

SES businesses operate with a low cost base and low margins.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Costco and the power of cheap thrills
Property

The multimillion-dollar condo fitted the bill – but it was the faux plants that sold it

Luxury candles. Expensive throws. Tom Ford coffee-table books. Staging sells.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
The multimillion-dollar condo fitted the bill – but it was the faux plants that sold it

More Opinion

Costco and the power of cheap thrills
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Costco and the power of cheap thrills

SES businesses operate with a low cost base and low margins.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Time for the hammer to come down on Rugby Australia’s boss
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Time for the hammer to come down on Rugby Australia’s boss

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones is surely gone, and Hamish McLennan should follow him.

Trevor McKewen 29 Sep 2023
ERoad's capital raise: thank goodness for underwriters
Markets Analysis

Pattrick Smellie: ERoad's capital raise: thank goodness for underwriters

ERoad has raised $50m in new capital, but at what long-term cost?

Pattrick Smellie 28 Sep 2023
The sound and fury of excess bank profits
Finance

Paul McBeth: The sound and fury of excess bank profits

Never mind the profits, get switching!

Paul McBeth 28 Sep 2023