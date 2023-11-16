Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Time to capitalise on the growing appetite for deep tech

Time to capitalise on the growing appetite for deep tech
WNT Ventures’ Maria Jose Alvarez at SXSW Sydney. (Image: Supplied)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 16 Nov 2023
Scientists, entrepreneurs and investors working to commercialise science are among those waiting with bated breath to see what our new three-headed coalition government does.Deep tech defies a neat definition but spans health tech, agri-tech and the life sciences. Katie Hickmer of NZ Growth Capital Partners, the government’s early-stage investment fund, describes deep tech as ventures involving “substantial mathematical, scientific or engineering challenges”.High-risk, high-reward“Companies usually have to develop a...
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, November 16, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, November 16, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Property

Auckland housing helps drive market, sales up 20%

Queenstown-Lakes house prices continue to surge, up 6% to more than $1.3 million.

Brent Melville 9:00am
Auckland housing helps drive market, sales up 20%
Technology

Business of Tech podcast: Parkable’s ramping up, will it outgrow NZ?

Parkable founder Toby Littin looks ahead as the company gains steam worldwide.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Business of Tech podcast: Parkable’s ramping up, will it outgrow NZ?

More Opinion

Are we, like, totally going back to the 80s?
Opinion

Julia Jones: Are we, like, totally going back to the 80s?

We're caught in a slow-moving time warp.

Julia Jones 5:00am
Taxing the Sharesies generation
Opinion

David Chaplin: Taxing the Sharesies generation

Is the tax department coming for online share platform investors?

David Chaplin 15 Nov 2023
A Business-friendly government?
Law & Regulation

Pattrick Smellie: A Business-friendly government?

Business may expect a friend; big business may not get one.

Pattrick Smellie 14 Nov 2023
Eliminating rubbish the best way to cut needless costs
Infrastructure

Sue Coutts: Eliminating rubbish the best way to cut needless costs

We could easily cut the $1.5b we spend each year on managing our rubbish and recycling.

Sue Coutts 14 Nov 2023