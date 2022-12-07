Vanguard trips trans-Tasman smoke alarms

John Bogle. (Image: Getty)

If John Bogle had been Catholic, he might be up for sainthood.But, according to the Quaker publication ‘Friends Journal’, the founder of the almost US$8 trillion (NZ$12.6t) index fund behemoth Vanguard “attended his wife’s Presbyterian church but maintained his Episcopalian faith”.So, no St Bogle ... as brought to you by the Pope, anyway. Unofficially, Bogle was canonised as the ‘patron saint of investing’ by numerous media outlets at his death, aged 89, in 2019.'A complete outlier'By bring...