Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Vanguard trips trans-Tasman smoke alarms

Vanguard trips trans-Tasman smoke alarms
John Bogle. (Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 07 Dec 2022
If John Bogle had been Catholic, he might be up for sainthood.But, according to the Quaker publication ‘Friends Journal’, the founder of the almost US$8 trillion (NZ$12.6t) index fund behemoth Vanguard “attended his wife’s Presbyterian church but maintained his Episcopalian faith”.So, no St Bogle ... as brought to you by the Pope, anyway. Unofficially, Bogle was canonised as the ‘patron saint of investing’ by numerous media outlets at his death, aged 89, in 2019.'A complete outlier'By bring...
Tourism

Hobbiton's hobbit holes up for grabs at $10 per night via Airbnb

The famous movie set and home to hobbits will be available to book – for a limited time only.

Brent Melville 10:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Are you smarter than our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Public sector

Underfunded and fragmented public science sector in for a shakeup

The government plans to align New Zealand's public research sector with national priorities

Greg Hurrell 6:00am

More Opinion

Opinion

Ian Powell: General practice is on the brink

A well-timed campaign by GPs will hit the government where it hurts.

Ian Powell 06 Dec 2022
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Staggering to Christmas: Labour's ragged home stretch

As another challenging political year ends, the government is reaching peak blunder.

Pattrick Smellie 06 Dec 2022
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Treasury wellbeing report all but ignores inflation

In the entire 114-page report, the word inflation hardly appears.

Jenny Ruth 05 Dec 2022
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Hey, NZX, stick to what you’re good at

It's had some successes in the past, but how will NZX fare with its latest move?

Warren Couillault 03 Dec 2022