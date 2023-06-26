Menu
Wagner mutiny leaves Putin a naked emperor
Security measures in Moscow in response to the Wagner mutiny. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Mon, 26 Jun 2023
By Leonid Bershidsky(Bloomberg Opinion) – The mutiny by caterer Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenary army ended on Saturday before it really began. Prigozhin apparently has been persuaded to desist by Alexander Lukashenko, the dictator of Belarus, who agreed to let him move to his country, presumably with part of his fighting force.But his escapade’s consequences have only begun to resound in Moscow and on the battlefields of the Russo-Ukrainian war.Though Vladimir Putin declared Prigozhin a traitor in a five-minute telev...
Property

Office rentals hit a high as new buildings come on line

New city developments are driving rentals but making life tough for lower-grade offices.

Brent Melville 2:08pm
Finance

The dispute relates to rental income.

Riley Kennedy 1:11pm
The Quiz Free

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, June 26, 2023

Opinion

The prime minister has always been domestically focused; this trip is no exception.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Economy

We can learn a lot from how other countries have overhauled their economies.

Warren Couillault 24 Jun 2023
Opinion

Māori shouldn't have such strikingly shorter life expectancies.

Peter Davis 24 Jun 2023
Property Free

It's never easy but always possible to buy your first home.

Frances Cook 24 Jun 2023