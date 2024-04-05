Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

We are not as wealthy as we thought we were

We are not as wealthy as we thought we were
Spending cuts look to be the government's main path to eventual budget surplus. (Image: NZME)
Cameron Bagrie
Cameron Bagrie
Fri, 05 Apr 2024
The V-shaped post-covid recovery has morphed into an L-shape. It will be a hard slog over the coming years. Tough choices are required. From what I can see in last week's budget policy statement (BPS), adding the budget numbers up looks like it requires some reverse engineering – populism rules. A swing to the social side of the ledger under the previous government has now lurched to economic priorities. Is the balance right? What will be the trade-offs between tax cuts and infrastructure in the budget? Reality has...
Fletcher Building CFO quits
Markets

Fletcher Building CFO quits

Bevan McKenzie had been in the role for seven years.

Staff reporters 9:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Friday, April 05

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk: Friday, April 05
Markets

$8m for no ego, no bullshit: Ebos CEO John Cullity

John Cullity is NZ's highest paid CEO. Is he worth the money?

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
$8m for no ego, no bullshit: Ebos CEO John Cullity

More Opinion

From boardroom giants to agile innovators
Opinion

Julia Jones: From boardroom giants to agile innovators

The world is experiencing a structural wave now, and this tide of change is unstoppable.

Julia Jones 5:00am
Scam prevention: the cost of doing business for telcos and banks
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Scam prevention: the cost of doing business for telcos and banks

The telcos and banks that do the most to block scams will win our trust and business.

Peter Griffin 04 Apr 2024
Banking report: time for RBNZ to look in the mirror
Law & Regulation

Andrew Body: Banking report: time for RBNZ to look in the mirror

Nothing is likely to change without new leadership overseeing our prudential policy.

Andrew Body and Simon Jensen 04 Apr 2024
Lessons in asset classes
Opinion

David Chaplin: Lessons in asset classes

As ever, the just-released 2023 NZ edition of the periodic table is excellent fare.

David Chaplin 03 Apr 2024