Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

We need to accelerate our AI uptake, responsibly

We need to accelerate our AI uptake, responsibly
In a recent survey, just 48% of business leaders said they were using AI in their organisations. (Image: Depositphotos)
Justin Gray
Justin Gray
Fri, 01 Dec 2023
The buzz around generative artificial intelligence throughout 2023 has been a double-edged sword. Its instant accessibility to so many people through free platforms has opened their minds to the power of artificial intelligence (AI), but generative AI based on powerful large language models (LLMs) is just one field of AI. There are many more that collectively offer huge potential to change how customers and citizens experience digital services.AI is no silver bullet but has a meaningful role to play in tackling our stubbornly low prod...
Genesis Energy: making Huntly great again
Markets Analysis

Genesis Energy: making Huntly great again

Batteries and biomass to give the iconic power station a new lease of life.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Finance

Geneva Finance’s family squabble over rate cap

David O'Connell and Peter Francis gave a lesson on successful shareholder activism.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Geneva Finance’s family squabble over rate cap
Property

BNZ says housing market upturn will be 'slow and low'

High mortgage rates will stick around, the bank says.

Ella Somers 5:00am
BNZ says housing market upturn will be 'slow and low'

More Opinion

New govt impact on employment relations
Law & Regulation

Bronwyn Heenan: New govt impact on employment relations

A new government means change is afoot. 

Bronwyn Heenan 5:00am
The future for insurance in NZ
Opinion

Julia Jones: The future for insurance in NZ

There is an urgent need for investment that is not only robust but also future-relevant.  

Julia Jones 30 Nov 2023
AI dominates tech
Opinion

Peter Griffin: AI dominates tech

Did I think ChatGPT would spawn something this big? Hell, no!

Peter Griffin 30 Nov 2023
Kiwi(Saver): why it’s not National's bird of the century
Opinion

David Chaplin: Kiwi(Saver): why it’s not National's bird of the century

The industry is likely to push back against any multi-scheme membership changes.

David Chaplin 29 Nov 2023