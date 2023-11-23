Menu
What to learn from the OpenAI board debacle

Sam Altman. (Image: Twitter)
Peter Griffin
Thu, 23 Nov 2023
Is the conflict playing out at artificial intelligence company OpenAI the result of a principled board of directors battling for the soul of their organisation, or a disastrous effort to jettison a single-minded CEO?As the saga of Sam Altman’s firing goes full circle with his reinstatement at the helm of the company, it is clearly the latter. Only one board OpenAI member will remain in place. The future of the most talked about company in tech seems secure but the governance issues will unnerve regulators concerned about the breakneck pac...
No dividend from My Food Bag as cost-of-living crushes earnings
No dividend from My Food Bag as cost-of-living crushes earnings

The meal-kit company’s half-year net profit fell by almost 60%.

Ella Somers 10:10am
Tower cans dividend after storm-related losses

Tower has been expanding its operational hub in Fiji to help cap costs.

Paul McBeth 10:05am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
