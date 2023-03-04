Who wouldn’t want exposure to the retirement sector?

Approximately 14% of people over the age of 75 now live in some form of retirement village, so it is a sector that impacts many people.(Image: Supplied)

Some of the leading players in the listed retirement sector have been raising capital. Ryman Healthcare is issuing new equity while Summerset Group is issuing corporate bonds. According to the Retirement Villages Association’s latest 2022 annual report, there are 405 villages across the country operating 38,600 villas, apartments and serviced apartments that house more than 48,000 older New Zealanders. The larger operators have adopted the integrated retirement village model. These provide a range of care and accommodation optio...