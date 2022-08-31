See full details
Opinion

Why keeping Kiwibank Kiwi is crucial for Aotearoa Inc

Mark Todd

Wed, 31 Aug 2022

Todd: "I approached several major banks with a solid business plan and the ambition to lead the Auckland apartment building sector." (Image: Getty)
The company I founded in 2009, Ockham Residential, would not exist today if it weren’t for Kiwibank. At the start of our journey, in the middle of the GFC (global financial crisis), I approached several major banks with a solid business plan, $9.3 million in equity – and the ambition to lead the Auckland apartment building sector. The only bank prepared to back us was Kiwibank, then just seven years old. Today, a little over a decade later, we have completed 800 apartments in central Auckland – low-carbon, low-t...

