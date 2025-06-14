Menu
Why the IPO market is back

Simon Robertson
Sat, 14 Jun 2025
Baby, come back, any kind of fool could see. There was something in everything about you. Baby, come back, you can blame it all on me, I was wrong, and I just can't live without you. These are 36 words from the song Baby Come Back by the band Player in 1977.  Those dudes rocked – mullets, moustaches and hairy chests. Listen here.In my mind, the IPO market is back! The French used to say "Le roi est mort, vive le roi!" – the king is dead, long live the king. Me: The initial public...
