Will NZ Super be around in 20 years?

Will NZ Super be around in 20 years?
It's tricky for politicians because retirees make up a quarter of the people who vote. (Image: Getty)
New Zealanders are getting older. We’re living longer and having fewer babies, meaning that NZ superannuation costs the country more money. That’s leading some property investors to ask, “Will NZ super still be around in 20 years?” And if you’re a property investor planning your retirement, you need to think carefully about whether you want to rely on NZ super (or not). There are two opposing arguments: one suggests that NZ super will be substantially changed; the other argues that it will remain lar...
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Delayed and forgotten OIAs and would RBNZ’s bank resolution work
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Delayed and forgotten OIAs and would RBNZ’s bank resolution work

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Jacques Steenkamp.

Jacques Steenkamp 7:27am
Economy

When will retirement stock prices recover?

All retirement village operators’ share prices are significantly depressed.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
When will retirement stock prices recover?
Policy

Four to become 10 in three waters reform?

Ten rather than four nationwide water infrastructure entities are shaping up as the government's preferred option for three waters reform.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Four to become 10 in three waters reform?

More Opinion

Would RBNZ’s bank resolution work? No, say the experts
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Would RBNZ’s bank resolution work? No, say the experts

RBNZ’s open bank resolution policy has turned into a sacred cow it is loath to discard, even though experts including Treasury say it wouldn’t work. 

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
The Fifa opportunity – let’s not blow it
Opinion

Jem Traylen: The Fifa opportunity – let’s not blow it

The government needs to stop making excuses and get us a tourism workforce now.

Jem Traylen 10 Apr 2023
UK politics is getting boring – about time
Opinion

Bloomberg: UK politics is getting boring – about time

Is common sense making a comeback in British politics?

Bloomberg 08 Apr 2023
Sitting in traffic? We need to find a way to fix this mess
Infrastructure

Warren Couillault: Sitting in traffic? We need to find a way to fix this mess

Infratil's attributes make it the perfect PPP partner to help rebuild NZ’s forgotten infrastructure.

Warren Couillault 08 Apr 2023