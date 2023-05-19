Menu
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Budget 2023- what's in it for business?

Riley Kennedy
Fri, 19 May 2023
Listen to BusinessDesk's daily podcast where you will find a summary of the day's top stories. Riley Kennedy hosts today's episode.Follow our daily podcast on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.
Fears US writers' strike could hit NZ film industry
Media

NZ writers have been urged not to engage in “strike-breaking or scab writing”.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Economy

Budget 2023 will push the RBNZ to hike harder

The budget adds inflation pressures in the short-term. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Markets

New Xero CEO: restructuring was a 'really painful' call

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy says Xero has been able to report a “strong” set of results.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
