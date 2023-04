Listen to BusinessDesk's daily podcast where you will find a summary of the day's top stories. Rebecca Howard hosts today's episode.

Listen to today's episode here: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1049-businessdesk-today-109852058/episode/empty-nursing-school-and-luxon-puts-113327755/

Follow our daily podcast on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.