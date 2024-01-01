Each week, BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s the likely good and bad in the year ahead. Hosted by Frances Cook.

New year, new us, new money problems.

After a 2023 in which we battled falling house prices, rising interest rates and the eye-wateringly expensive cost of living, what’s next?

I rallied the troops to help us peer into the crystal ball and predict the good, bad and in-between that could be heading our way for 2024.

For the latest podcast, I talked to Pattrick Smellie, editor at BusinessDesk, and Liam Dann, business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.



