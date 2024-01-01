Each week, BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s the likely good and bad in the year ahead. Hosted by Frances Cook.
New year, new us, new money problems.
After a 2023 in which we battled falling house prices, rising interest rates and the eye-wateringly expensive cost of living, what’s next?
I rallied the troops to help us peer into the crystal ball and predict the good, bad and in-between that could be heading our way for 2024.
For the latest podcast, I talked to Pattrick Smellie, editor at BusinessDesk, and Liam Dann, business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald.
For the interview, listen to the podcast here.
- If you have a question about this podcast or a question you'd like answered in the next one, talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here, Instagram here and Twitter here.
- Listen to the full interview on the Cooking the Books podcast. You can subscribe on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts or Spotify.