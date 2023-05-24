Menu
More people losing money on property sales

Murray Jones
Wed, 24 May 2023
BusinessDesk's daily podcast where you'll find a summary of the day's top stories. Murray Jones hosts today's episode.In today's episode we discuss:The number of properties sold at a loss is trending upward;Liquidated live export outfit considers taking no-show shipping company to court;Bell Gully applies to place NZ Rapid Tests into liquidation; and Introducing a new weekly column: The Business of Government.Follow our daily podcast on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.
Greenpeace appeal questions hydrogen plant pivot
Law & Regulation

Greenpeace and six Taranaki hapū both oppose a hydrogen plant, but for different reasons.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Policy

The Business of Government – cyber-spooks, TVNZ board speculation and more…

Our weekly roundup of public service news – do you know what a "kludge" is?

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Finance

Covid was expected to increase insolvencies. It didn't.

Against all expectations, personal insolvencies declined during the covid era.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
