$1.6b deficit looms for public broadcasters, board warned

The $16m cost of the abandoned public broadcasting merger was money "well spent", minister Willie Jackson insists. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Tue, 14 Mar 2023
A new report says Radio New Zealand and TVNZ could face a $1.6 billion deficit over the next decade if left as separate groups. The report emerged one month after prime minister Chris Hipkins cancelled plans to merge RNZ and TVNZ together as Aotearoa NZ Public Media (ANZPM), which would have been a non-profit entity.Advisory group Deloitte prepared a counterfactual report on what would have been the fate of the two public broadcasters if no merger went ahead. The establishment board of ANZPM commissioned the report.The report, dated N...
Technology

Morrison in talks to acquire Elliott’s $4.8b datacentre firm

The New Zealand-based infrastructure investor is among the final bidders seeking to acquire Ark Data Centres Ltd.

Bloomberg 9:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Property

National house prices now down 16.2% from Nov 2021 peak

While national house prices were down further in February from their November 2021 peak, they rose 0.1% from January.

Staff reporters 9:00am

More Policy

Finance

There's a fine political tradition of slamming profits

National Party finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis is just the latest politician to suggest profits are bad.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Policy

Hard pass on property funds for new investor visa

Four funds were rejected because of their focus on property investment.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Finance

KPMG says banks aren’t making excessive profits

The company says claims of excessive profits lack the backing of any research.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Economy

Pattrick Smellie: Industry transformation? Try harder

Another industry transformation plan has landed. Its industry definition is too vague and its transformational thinking too absent.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am