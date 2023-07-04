Menu
A sunny initiative meets a wintry brouhaha

When hydro stations like Clyde (above) are operating at full capacity, they can no longer ramp up to meet peak demand. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 04 Jul 2023
Every winter, as temperatures drop and days get shorter and colder, the national grid operator Transpower’s job of ensuring enough electricity to meet national demand gets trickier.In the past, the problems have been greatest when there’s been too little water in hydro storage lakes. In the worst of those winters, although not for many years now, New Zealanders have been called on to save power.There are a number of reasons why things haven’t been so tight as to require emergency power savings campaigns. Mostly, there’s...
School students embrace te ao Māori at Entrepreneurs in Action
A national prize pool of $20,000 entices 4,700 students to participate every year.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Bank of China appoints receivers to NZ-based Dairy Nutraceuticals

It is part of a joint venture with Landcorp and ASX-listed Clover Corporation.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Solving NZ’s productivity woes requires patient investment

Business investment in research and development is still the key issue.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Not just in it for the money. 

Paul McBeth 30 Jun 2023
Around 200 financial organisations and companies must disclose their climate risks.

Greg Hurrell 29 Jun 2023
As well as loan guarantees, a $240m concessionary finance scheme has been announced.

Jem Traylen 29 Jun 2023
Poutasi wants to see New Zealanders living the same length of time and living healthily.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 29 Jun 2023