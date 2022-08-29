See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
Policy

AG's 'damning' report forces changes to govt's cost of living payments

Jem Traylen

Jem Traylen
Mon, 29 Aug 2022

AG's 'damning' report forces changes to govt's cost of living payments
Revenue minister David Parker has tightened the eligibility screening for cost of living payments after concerns were raised by the auditor general. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Mon, 29 Aug 2022
RELATED
Controller and auditor general John Ryan says more care should have been taken to ensure the cost of living payments were only paid to eligible people.On Tuesday, Ryan released a letter he wrote to the head of the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) which said good stewardship of public money required greater care when designing and implementing the payments – ensuring that the criteria were clear and the data used by IRD was adequate.Also on Tuesday, the government announced it would be “refining” the screening tests for eligibil...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
A2 results pull shares into land of milk and honey
Staff reporters | Mon, 29 Aug 2022

New Zealand's market was down by almost 1% today but A2 Milk helped pull back some of its glum mood with its 10% jump in share price.

Public sector Exclusive
Investigation, resignations at Christchurch council's holding company
Oliver Lewis | Mon, 29 Aug 2022

Christchurch City Holding's CEO went on leave. Now its chair and another director have resigned.

Health FREE
Integral Diagnostics' NZ revenue dented by vertically integrated rivals
Ella Somers | Mon, 29 Aug 2022

Integral Diagnostics is part of a lobbying effort to stop doctors from referring patients to radiologists where there's a conflict of interest.

Sponsored
Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.