Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Andrew Little orders review into visa scheme over exploitation fears

Andrew Little orders review into visa scheme over exploitation fears
Andrew Little. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 17 Aug 2023
Immigration minister Andrew Little has ordered a review into the accredited employer work visa scheme run by Immigration New Zealand over fears third parties are abusing it. The minister wrote to Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes seeking the review on Thursday, saying there are concerns at a high level the scheme has led to “opportunities for misuse and exploitation by third parties”. “These are serious concerns. As minister of immigration, I require assurance that the AEVW (accredited employer work visa) is b...
Govt says no more money for media as 'big tech' media bill unveiled
Policy

Govt says no more money for media as 'big tech' media bill unveiled

TIme is running out for a media bill to make it into law before the election.

Daniel Dunkley 7:00pm
Markets Market close

Skellerup a bright note as NZ sharemarket tumbles

The S&P/NZX Index closed at 11,651.58, declining 111.53 points or 0.95%.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Skellerup a bright note as NZ sharemarket tumbles
Infrastructure

National and Labour trade barbs over fuel tax

National says hikes proposed by the government aren't necessary.

Oliver Lewis 5:31pm
National and Labour trade barbs over fuel tax