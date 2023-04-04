Ardern to get Christchurch Call role

Jacinda Ardern and Emmanuel Macron met in the wake of the 2019 terror attack. (Image: Getty)

Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern has been appointed special envoy for the Christchurch Call as she leaves parliament after almost 15 years.“The Christchurch Call is a foreign policy priority for the government and Jacinda Ardern is uniquely placed to keep pushing forward with the goal of eliminating violent extremist content online,” prime minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement.The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist or extremist content, c...