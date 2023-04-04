Menu
Ardern to get Christchurch Call role

Jacinda Ardern and Emmanuel Macron met in the wake of the 2019 terror attack. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 04 Apr 2023
Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern has been appointed special envoy for the Christchurch Call as she leaves parliament after almost 15 years.“The Christchurch Call is a foreign policy priority for the government and Jacinda Ardern is uniquely placed to keep pushing forward with the goal of eliminating violent extremist content online,” prime minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement.The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist or extremist content, c...
NZ market perks up as Australia's central bank holds rates
NZ market perks up as Australia's central bank holds rates

The Australian Reserve Bank is holding the cash rate at 3.6%.

Graham Skellern 04 Apr 2023
Simon Power resigns from TVNZ

The Television New Zealand board says it will be looking for a replacement "in due course".

Staff reporters 04 Apr 2023
Economy

Rate hikes gaining traction, but there's a long way to go

An NZIER survey says 41% of firms now report sales as their primary constraint.

Rebecca Howard 04 Apr 2023
