Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

As the clock ticks, MPs move into urgency mode

As the clock ticks, MPs move into urgency mode
The house's deputy leader said this parliament's end is nigh. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 19 Jul 2023
With the clock ticking towards the end of this Parliament, the government has put its legislative body into urgency on Tuesday evening to try and clear the decks ahead of the general election on Oct 14.Including Wednesday (today), there are 17 sitting days left scheduled until the MPs rise for the final time on Aug 31.Moving the urgency motion, deputy leader of the house Kieran McAnulty said: “With the house soon to be out of action again for a couple of months during the election campaign, there is a need to give MPs sufficient time to c...
Inflation 6% in the 12 months to June
Economy

Inflation 6% in the 12 months to June

Food prices drove the annual increase.

Riley Kennedy 11:26am
Primary Sector

Global dairy prices fall at latest auction

The Global Dairy Trade index is the lowest since September 2020.

Riley Kennedy 10:55am
Global dairy prices fall at latest auction
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

More Policy

Law change needed for Green party Māori citizenship policy
Policy Free Exclusive

Law change needed for Green party Māori citizenship policy

The Department of Internal Affairs says citizenship by descent isn't automatic.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Business of government: in defence of Kiri Allan, who's getting pay rises and more...
Policy

Business of government: in defence of Kiri Allan, who's getting pay rises and more...

What's going on in Wellington this week.

Victoria Young 5:00am
Act founder Roger Douglas now a ‘swing voter'
Policy

Act founder Roger Douglas now a ‘swing voter'

Act 'lost the plot' in 2001 and is now just favours the rich, says Roger Douglas.

Pattrick Smellie 18 Jul 2023
New low-lending loan for ANZ customers
Finance Free

New low-lending loan for ANZ customers

ANZ is committed to working with central and local government alongside business and iwi.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 18 Jul 2023