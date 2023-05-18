Menu
Auckland Council appoints adviser on airport share sale

Auckland Council has appointed Flagstaff for options on selling its 18% airport holding. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 18 May 2023
After stopping an earlier tender process, Auckland Council has appointed an Australian consultant to provide advice on the possible sale of its 18.09% shareholding in the city's international airport.In February, BusinessDesk revealed the council was seeking an independent adviser to help it work through options for the possible sale of its $2.3 billion shareholding in Auckland International Airport (AIAL). Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has proposed selling all or part of the city's shareholding in response to budget pressures.Councillors...
