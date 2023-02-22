Auckland council CEO Jim Stabback resigns

Auckland council CEO Jim Stabback has resigned after less than three years in the role. (Image: Supplied)

Auckland council chief executive Jim Stabback has resigned, just four months after Wayne Brown won the mayoralty.In a statement on Wednesday, Brown said Stabback had stepped down for personal reasons and he respected his decision.The departing CEO, just the third person to lead the unified Auckland council, assumed the role in September 2020.Brown said Stabback had told him he wanted to terminate his contract with six months' notice.“This follows lengthy deliberation, and the process has been handled professionally and respectfully,&r...