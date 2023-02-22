Menu
Auckland council CEO Jim Stabback resigns

Auckland council CEO Jim Stabback has resigned after less than three years in the role. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 22 Feb 2023
Auckland council chief executive Jim Stabback has resigned, just four months after Wayne Brown won the mayoralty.In a statement on Wednesday, Brown said Stabback had stepped down for personal reasons and he respected his decision.The departing CEO, just the third person to lead the unified Auckland council, assumed the role in September 2020.Brown said Stabback had told him he wanted to terminate his contract with six months' notice.“This follows lengthy deliberation, and the process has been handled professionally and respectfully,&r...
Primary Sector

NZ mines help OceanaGold surpass $1.5b in sales

The country's biggest gold miner has achieved record annual revenues.

Brent Melville 3:50pm
Media

NZME records $22.7m profit as digital income grows

The earnings figure was down slightly on last year’s $66m, but 4% higher when adjusted to exclude the one-off impact of the disposal of voucher business GrabOne.

Daniel Dunkley 3:30pm
Economy

Reserve Bank hikes by 50 basis points

The central bank said it would "look through" the short-term price pressures stemming from recent weather events.

Rebecca Howard 2:30pm

