Auckland floods review: 'disjointed and suboptimal'

Roads and motorways were flooded in the Auckland heavy rain event of Jan 27. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 12 Apr 2023
A report examining the response to the fatal Auckland Anniversary rain event has identified multiple serious failures.Four people died and hundreds of homes were damaged across Auckland on Jan 27, when unprecedented rainfall swamped the city.Mayor Wayne Brown was extensively criticised for his poor communication in response to the disaster, for which he later apologised. Brown also commissioned a $100,000 inquiry into the council response by former police commissioner Mike Bush, which was publicly released on Wednesday following a number o...
NZ investors quiet as investors await US inflation data
NZ investors quiet as investors await US inflation data

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,917.5, up 43.92 points or 0.37%.

Graham Skellern 4:10pm
NZ's fresh water quality under pressure

We have no clear idea of whether NZ's fresh water use is sustainable or not, according to a new survey.

Greg Hurrell 4:00pm
Means-testing pension still the biggest bugbear in Otago Uni study

The Retirement Commission says the survey backs up its recommendations.

Paul McBeth 12:45pm
Three waters? Not anymore
Three waters? Not anymore

The policy gets a rebrand after Chris Hipkins says its use has become "confused".

Pattrick Smellie 11 Apr 2023
Has the Reserve Bank's shock OCR increase backfired?

One of the reasons the Reserve Bank gave for hiking twice as much as the market expected last week was to prevent retail lending rates from falling.

Jenny Ruth 11 Apr 2023
Four to become 10 in three waters reform?

Ten rather than four nationwide water infrastructure entities are shaping up as the government's preferred option for three waters reform.

Pattrick Smellie 11 Apr 2023