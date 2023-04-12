Auckland floods review: 'disjointed and suboptimal'

Roads and motorways were flooded in the Auckland heavy rain event of Jan 27. (Image: Getty)

A report examining the response to the fatal Auckland Anniversary rain event has identified multiple serious failures.Four people died and hundreds of homes were damaged across Auckland on Jan 27, when unprecedented rainfall swamped the city.Mayor Wayne Brown was extensively criticised for his poor communication in response to the disaster, for which he later apologised. Brown also commissioned a $100,000 inquiry into the council response by former police commissioner Mike Bush, which was publicly released on Wednesday following a number o...