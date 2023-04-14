Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Australia creates taxing video game problem for NZ

Australia creates taxing video game problem for NZ
Should NZ match a big move by Australia to subsidise the video game industry? (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/Businessdesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 14 Apr 2023
The video game industry’s journey has been marked by double-digit growth and missed opportunities during the pandemic.But industry advocates say an Australian tax offset could be critically damaging to the domestic industry if New Zealand doesn’t attempt to match the Australian government’s offering.Video game industry voices like RocketWerkz chief operating officer Stephen Knightly have urged the government to make provision for an Australian-style tax offset in the next NZ government budget or risk stopping the industry&rsqu...
Stuff rebrands Dominion Post, teases major announcement
Media

Stuff rebrands Dominion Post, teases major announcement

The group will be unveiling a new strategic plan, widely expected to include paywalls.

Daniel Dunkley 8:24am
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: a watery end to Hipkins's policy bonfire and carbon prices rise slightly

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ben Moore.

Ben Moore 7:37am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: a watery end to Hipkins's policy bonfire and carbon prices rise slightly
Finance Analysis

Even the dealmakers are getting back to basics

The deals are still coming, if not at a previous breakneck speed.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Even the dealmakers are getting back to basics

More Policy

RBNZ money-printing's near $20b in losses
Finance

RBNZ money-printing's near $20b in losses

Treasury has suggested the RBNZ could pay no interest on some of the money it holds overnight, but the central bank says the risks of that approach outweigh any gains.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
A watery end to Hipkins's policy bonfire
Policy

Pattrick Smellie: A watery end to Hipkins's policy bonfire

Auckland's flooding report shows why it's important to stop talking about the reform of water infrastructure and get on with upgrading it.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Carbon prices rise slightly, but market confidence still shattered
Policy

Ian Llewellyn: Carbon prices rise slightly, but market confidence still shattered

Secondary market prices lifted closer to $60 yesterday, still well off the peak last year of more than $85.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
How to get private capital into public infrastructure: Napier's example
Finance

Todd Dawson: How to get private capital into public infrastructure: Napier's example

Napier Port's CEO, Todd Dawson, argues that the rest of the country can learn a lot from the port’s partial privatisation.

Todd Dawson 5:00am