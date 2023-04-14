Australia creates taxing video game problem for NZ

Should NZ match a big move by Australia to subsidise the video game industry? (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/Businessdesk)

The video game industry’s journey has been marked by double-digit growth and missed opportunities during the pandemic.But industry advocates say an Australian tax offset could be critically damaging to the domestic industry if New Zealand doesn’t attempt to match the Australian government’s offering.Video game industry voices like RocketWerkz chief operating officer Stephen Knightly have urged the government to make provision for an Australian-style tax offset in the next NZ government budget or risk stopping the industry&rsqu...