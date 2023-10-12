Menu
Avoiding Let's Get Wellington Moving's city deal fate

Let's Get Wellington Moving might have looked like a city deal, but it wasn't. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Thu, 12 Oct 2023
Look at the headlines around city deals, and you could be forgiven for thinking they are just about infrastructure. But proponents say they are about the economy much more than they are about just laying down asphalt. But while there might be confusion around what city deals are, there is not much disagreement about the one thing a city deal is not: Let’s Get Wellington Moving.  Kalimena Advisory's founding director, Linda Meade, a former programme integration manager at Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM), is one of th...
Policy

Nats commit to OIA review – Labour won’t

The Official Information Act last underwent major reform in 1987.

Jem Traylen 11 Oct 2023
Policy

The Business of Government: public servants as political football and not much more ...

Our weekly roundup of public service news.

Jem Traylen 11 Oct 2023
Policy

Car dealers brace for EV surge, ute slump

Drivers betting on National are holding off buying utes. But EV sales may surge.

Oliver Lewis 10 Oct 2023
Primary Sector

Foresters seek judicial review over MPI fees

The legal papers were filed in the high court on Friday.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023