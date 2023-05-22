Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Bullying rife in NZ workplaces, study shows

Bullying rife in NZ workplaces, study shows
Professor Jarrod Harr's research was based on a representative sample of NZ workers. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 22 May 2023
More than nine in 10 New Zealand workers have experienced intermittent workplace bullying in the past year, according to new research.Professor Jarrod Haar, a professor of management and Māori business at Massey University, released a summary of his findings on Friday.Only 8.6% of respondents said they hadn’t been bullied, 24.2% said on average they were bullied monthly, and just under 10% experienced bullying weekly or more.In some industries, including farm, forestry and garden workers and arts and media professionals, more than 25% of...
Mānuka honey trademark decision 'disappointing'
Primary Sector

Mānuka honey trademark decision 'disappointing'

The case represented a “trans-Tasman tussle of extraordinary” proportions. 

Riley Kennedy 12:50pm
Finance

Rainbow Corner owes creditors nearly $20m

Bizcap's receivers have already retired from their receivership.

Riley Kennedy 11:30am
Rainbow Corner owes creditors nearly $20m
Markets

Sanford's 1H net profit lifts, surprise sale of inshore business

The seafood company is selling off most of inshore fishing business to Moana New Zealand.

Ella Somers 11:23am
Sanford's 1H net profit lifts, surprise sale of inshore business

More Policy

Spin and spend – 2023 budget verdict
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: Spin and spend – 2023 budget verdict

NZ’s strong fiscal position remains but is increasingly at risk.

Cameron Bagrie 10:40am
Sausage roll socialism is served
Policy

Dileepa Fonseka: Sausage roll socialism is served

The budget opens up a debate about industrial policy.

Dileepa Fonseka 20 May 2023
Budget 2023 will push the RBNZ to hike harder
Economy

Budget 2023 will push the RBNZ to hike harder

The budget adds inflation pressures in the short-term. 

Rebecca Howard 19 May 2023
Parker’s tax principles bill to get first reading under urgency
Policy

Parker’s tax principles bill to get first reading under urgency

What's fair when it comes to tax?

Paul McBeth 18 May 2023