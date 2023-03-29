Menu
Buses are the first FPA application to get the nod

Some industries, such as public transport, have been caught in “a race to the bottom”. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Wed, 29 Mar 2023
An application to initiate bargaining on behalf of bus drivers and bus cleaners nationwide is the first to be approved under a new law that came into effect in December. Known as fair pay agreements (FPAs), they allow unions to bargain for minimum standards of pay and conditions for all workers in an occupation or industry. Unions and the government say some industries, such as public transport, have been caught in “a race to the bottom”, with businesses cutting wages to win contracts. In a bid to stem the shortage of...
Freightways declares one-off costs
Markets

Freightways declares one-off costs

The company said it had taken a $2m hit from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:35pm
Law & Regulation

Top lawyer admits he treated complainant 'badly'

Murray Tingey denied threatening to ruin the complainant’s career.

Riley Kennedy 1:23pm
Politics

Government announces new waste strategy

A new strategy promises standardised recycling for people living in cities by 2027.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:05pm
New ComCom anti-competitive powers from April 5
Economy

New ComCom anti-competitive powers from April 5

The Commerce Commission has issued guidelines on its approach to enforcing the new legislation.

Staff reporters 4:49pm
Vanguard censured for failing to disclose tobacco fines
Policy

Vanguard censured for failing to disclose tobacco fines

An Australian regulator fined Vanguard A$39,960.

Staff reporters 10:52am
Fixing skills shortages top of hospo wishlist
Retail

Fixing skills shortages top of hospo wishlist

The Restaurant Association of NZ's election-year manifesto seeks to bend the ear of politicians before promises are made and budgets are locked in. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
No political party can fix aged care, survey claims
Policy

No political party can fix aged care, survey claims

Labour isn't trusted to support the aged-care sector, but other parties are trusted less, says a new survey.

Staff reporters 28 Mar 2023