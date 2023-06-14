Menu
Business of Government: advertising guidelines, proactive release stats and more...

New guidance should hopefully mean no more ads like this one advocating for three waters reforms. (Image: screenshot)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 14 Jun 2023
Proactive release of cabinet papers taken more seriouslyThe adage attributed to Peter Drucker – “what gets measured gets managed” –  certainly rings true in the public service. Timeliness of responses to Official Information Act requests significantly improved once a league table of agency performance was published.The same is now happening for the proactive release of cabinet papers.In attempting to live up to its ambition of being “the most open and transparent government ever”, ministers have been req...
Govt pushes controversial land-use decisions on to councils
Primary Sector

Govt pushes controversial land-use decisions on to councils

Councils will have more power to block the planting of permanent pine forest plantations.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Finance

China cuts short-term policy rate as recovery weakens

The surprise move shows Beijing’s concerns about slowing growth.

Bloomberg 5:00am
China cuts short-term policy rate as recovery weakens
Environment

Scion researchers will test if pine forest soils are helping reducing NZ’s methane levels

If a microbe eats methane in a forest, would anyone notice? Scion wants to measure that.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Scion researchers will test if pine forest soils are helping reducing NZ’s methane levels

Online harm regulation causes media concern
Policy

Online harm regulation causes media concern

The proposals could also have implications for other parts of the media ecosystem.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Trust and cohesion of NZ society in peril
Policy

Trust and cohesion of NZ society in peril

NZ's "shallow" democracy is undermining society, says top scientist Peter Gluckman.

Greg Hurrell 13 Jun 2023
First GP practices likely to fail as 'disaster' looms
Policy Free

First GP practices likely to fail as 'disaster' looms

Primary care providers say they need more than twice the funding boost offered.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 13 Jun 2023