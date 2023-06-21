Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Business of Government: advice takes its toll, politicised public servants and more...

Business of Government: advice takes its toll, politicised public servants and more...
Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr can be advised on monetary policy decisions by active researchers once more. (Image: Supplied)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 21 Jun 2023
Minister sides with NZTA in interagency tolls stoushRecently released papers on the decision to toll North Auckland’s $830 million Penlink road reveal a deep divide between officials at Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) and the Ministry of Transport (MoT).It’s not often that ministers receive competing advice from agencies, particularly at the final stages of a statutory decision – and it’s probably even rarer that a minister will side with a crown entity over a ministry.MoT was very clear that NZTA’s...
Fletcher Building downgrades forecast due to slow house sales
Business

Fletcher Building downgrades forecast due to slow house sales

Fletcher Building has pulled back its forecast Ebit during an investor presentation.

Staff reporters 9:32am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Policy

Govt softens proposed skilled migrant changes

Some of the earlier proposed immigration changes have been 'rebalanced'.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Govt softens proposed skilled migrant changes

More Policy

Govt softens proposed skilled migrant changes
Policy

Govt softens proposed skilled migrant changes

Some of the earlier proposed immigration changes have been 'rebalanced'.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Local government reforms suggested
Policy

Local government reforms suggested

The review suggests four-year terms, new funding tools and restructuring the sector.

Oliver Lewis 20 Jun 2023
ETS reforms called a 'dog' that will only cause more uncertainty
Policy

ETS reforms called a 'dog' that will only cause more uncertainty

ETS reform a sign of government “ineptitude” in policymaking.

Ian Llewellyn 20 Jun 2023
NZ will continue to fight for the relevance of the WTO
Primary Sector

NZ will continue to fight for the relevance of the WTO

Trade – along with politics – was on the Fieldays agenda.

Rebecca Howard 20 Jun 2023