Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Business of Government: and so it begins …

Business of Government: and so it begins …
Some Māori protested the new government as Parliament opened on Tuesday. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 06 Dec 2023
Now comes the hard partA piece of wisdom attributed to the great Mongolian ruler Činggis Khan says that conquering the world on horseback is easy; it is dismounting and governing that is hard.I alluded to this in yesterday’s story Mayor v the minister – Wellington’s Golden Mile will be an early test for both.Both mayor Tory Whanau and transport and local government minister Simeon Brown have been elected with a clear mandate from the people for the platforms on which they ran.The trouble for these modern-day rulers is that the...
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, December 06, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, December 06, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

Action to remove Happy Valley as registered entity to begin

It comes after its last director quit on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Action to remove Happy Valley as registered entity to begin
Finance

Hobson taps into Forsyth Barr in quest for scale

The regulatory environment is seen as a barrier to new entrants.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Hobson taps into Forsyth Barr in quest for scale

More Policy

Mayor v minister: Wellington’s Golden Mile will be a test for both
Policy Analysis

Mayor v minister: Wellington’s Golden Mile will be a test for both

Simeon Brown can use the Golden Mile as a bargaining chip if he's unable to stop it.

Jem Traylen 04 Dec 2023
NZ in 'crosshairs' at global COP28 talks
Primary Sector

NZ in 'crosshairs' at global COP28 talks

Agriculture is on the agenda in a major way for the first time.

Riley Kennedy and Ian Llewellyn 04 Dec 2023
Fiscal update and mini-budget set for Dec 20
Policy

Fiscal update and mini-budget set for Dec 20

The government indicated it will be turned into a mini-budget.

Ian Llewellyn 04 Dec 2023
Air NZ's A-list influencer play
Economy Analysis

Air NZ's A-list influencer play

Air New Zealand's day of the bigwigs gives corporates a say. 

Pattrick Smellie 02 Dec 2023