Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Business of Government: awards for the best and brightest – and do public servants make the cut on trust?

Business of Government: awards for the best and brightest – and do public servants make the cut on trust?
Doctors win as the most trusted profession in NZ. (Image: Unsplash/National Cancer Institute)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 15 Nov 2023
How much is our public sector really trusted?For the first time, New Zealand was included in an international poll on trust in professions – and the results for government employees weren’t quite as flattering as the Public Service Commission’s ongoing survey of trust in the public service “brand”.The Ipsos Global Trustworthiness Index 2023 reported that only 34% of New Zealanders surveyed ranked government employees among the most trusted professions, while 19% considered them the most untrusted.Like most other co...
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, November 15, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Property

Centuria punts high yield, upmarket storage as next big thing

The property investment group offers a 13% annual return on the refurbished site.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Centuria punts high yield, upmarket storage as next big thing
Markets

Sanford's squid game

The listed fishing company looked for them but didn't find them.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Sanford's squid game

More Policy

National’s tax cuts unlikely to push up interest rates: Goldman Sachs
Economy

National’s tax cuts unlikely to push up interest rates: Goldman Sachs

The finance house says tax plans will stimulate economy, but not force rate hike.

Paul McBeth 14 Nov 2023
Pāmu winds up part of food business, told to focus on core farming
Finance

Pāmu winds up part of food business, told to focus on core farming

They were told by their minister in April to tidy up their off-farm ventures.

Riley Kennedy 13 Nov 2023
Business of Government: know your rights edition
Policy

Business of Government: know your rights edition

Our weekly roundup of public service news.

Jem Traylen 08 Nov 2023
Why the mini-budget will be so hard to write
Economy

Pattrick Smellie: Why the mini-budget will be so hard to write

Something's got to give in the mooted pre-Christmas mini-budget.

Pattrick Smellie 07 Nov 2023