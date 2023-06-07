Menu
Business of Government: big data, Harkness Fellows and more...

Researchers could use synthetic data to improve the Census. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Wed, 07 Jun 2023
Even bigger dataStatistics New Zealand’s integrated data infrastructure takes data about people from many different sources and links them together in one large, anonymised database. However, it’s still not big enough according to leading consultant Kevin Jenkins, of Martin Jenkins fame.Writing in Victoria University of Wellington’s latest Policy Quarterly, Jenkins makes the case for “synthetic data” which could enable faster research with fewer errors while also ensuring privacy and security. Synthetic d...
Pacific Edge slumps 89.9% on Novitas decision
The company will explore legal options. 

Rebecca Howard 10:19am
Property Exclusive

Where's Neil Barnes? Investors act

Part two in the series about a missing man suspected of fraud: Investors take action. 

Oliver Lewis and Victoria Young 10:00am
Infrastructure

City deals and National's infrastructure agency

National is promising city deals and a dedicated national infrastructure agency.

Oliver Lewis 9:49am
Hipkins still pushing for agri emissions industry accord
Primary Sector

There are no plans to change the 2025 backstop of bringing agriculture into the ETS.

Staff reporters 06 Jun 2023
Act needs another $1 million for election campaign
Policy

The Act party's rally was held over the weekend.

Riley Kennedy 06 Jun 2023
Forget big government – 'big neighbour' is more powerful
Policy

Big neighbour has been empowered by politicians to hold the entire country back.

Dileepa Fonseka 05 Jun 2023
Global energy crisis washes up on NZ's shores
Policy

Energy leaders in NZ and around the world are grappling with an energy crisis.

Ian Llewellyn 02 Jun 2023