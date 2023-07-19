Menu
Business of government: in defence of Kiri Allan, who's getting pay rises, SFO, XRB and more...
Kiri Allan may have a point. (Image: NZME)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Wed, 19 Jul 2023
"Happy departments are all alike; every unhappy department is unhappy in its own way."Former conservation minister Kiri Allan may have gotten into hot water for outbursts against departmental staff, but it is possible she may have had a rightful sense of frustration over the conservation department, no matter how badly she expressed it.A recent review of the department’s Conservation Management Planning System shows wider problems than just the management system, which has been a mess for decades and will remain so wit...
Economy

Inflation 6% in the 12 months to June

Food prices drove the annual increase.

Riley Kennedy 11:26am
Primary Sector

Global dairy prices fall at latest auction

The Global Dairy Trade index is the lowest since September 2020.

Riley Kennedy 10:55am
The Quiz Free

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Policy

As the clock ticks, MPs move into urgency mode

The urgency session will cover three sitting days, and question time will occur as usual.

Ian Llewellyn 8:00am
Policy Free Exclusive

Law change needed for Green party Māori citizenship policy

The Department of Internal Affairs says citizenship by descent isn't automatic.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Policy

Act founder Roger Douglas now a ‘swing voter'

Act 'lost the plot' in 2001 and is now just favours the rich, says Roger Douglas.

Pattrick Smellie 18 Jul 2023
Finance Free

New low-lending loan for ANZ customers

ANZ is committed to working with central and local government alongside business and iwi.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 18 Jul 2023