Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Business of Government: Meaningless reporting, quiet policy quitting, Yes Minister, and more

Business of Government: Meaningless reporting, quiet policy quitting, Yes Minister, and more
Filling out forms correctly is not always an effective performance measure. (Image: Alex Burton)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 22 Nov 2023
Auditor general issues another performance reporting wake-up callTwo years ago, auditor-general John Ryan issued a landmark report, “The problems, progress and potential of performance reporting”. The title was quite tactful, given it was an apparent attempt to shake up the establishment over the deep-set problems in the current state of performance reporting.In that report, Ryan said his office regularly saw public organisations struggle to clearly explain what they did and how well they did it. “It’s not just repo...
Why outcomes are in
Opinion

David Chaplin: Why outcomes are in

The FMA isn’t the only regulator pondering outcomes.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Sustainable Finance

Social impact bonds pay out for investors and young offenders

The incoming government is expected to be far more supportive than Labour was.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Social impact bonds pay out for investors and young offenders
Technology

Easy Crypto launches new NZD-backed stablecoin

Company now also offers a crypto wallet that supports 50 currencies.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Easy Crypto launches new NZD-backed stablecoin

More Policy

Energy hardship panel's work 'no longer under active consideration'
Policy

Energy hardship panel's work 'no longer under active consideration'

The panel said more competition and compassion is needed.

Ian Llewellyn 21 Nov 2023
Canterbury water bottler's consent appeal rejected by supreme court
Primary Sector

Canterbury water bottler's consent appeal rejected by supreme court

Water use permits are closely bound to abstraction permits, the court found.

Staff reporters 20 Nov 2023
Screen rebate not a handout to Hollywood elites: Cameron
Policy

Screen rebate not a handout to Hollywood elites: Cameron

The screen production sector largely likes where the rebate has landed.

Paul McBeth 17 Nov 2023
Business of Government: awards for the best and brightest
Policy

Business of Government: awards for the best and brightest

Our weekly roundup of public sector news.

Jem Traylen 15 Nov 2023