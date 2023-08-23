Menu
Business of Government: performance pay, Spirit of Service Awards and more...

A successful public sector CEO is a team player, says public sector consultant Deb Te Kawa. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Wed, 23 Aug 2023
Act wants to pay performance bonuses to CEOsThe Act party has called for a return to a more traditional performance framework with chief executives given measurable goals and performance pay.In fact, it wants to go further and make CEO performance reviews more of a public spectacle. BusinessDesk has previously attempted to obtain these reviews under the Official Information Act but was refused – a stance which the Ombudsman agreed with on privacy grounds.By the time Labour was elected to office in 2017, public service commissioner Peter H...
RBNZ vigilant as NZ dollar dips to nine-month low
Economy

The RBNZ is in watch, worry, wait mode. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Opinion

David Chaplin: Glue period looms for IRD as National, Labour stick on election promises

Regardless of who wins the upcoming election, IRD will have to break out the glue.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Infrastructure

Christchurch airport solar park a step closer

The airport has lodged consent applications for its planned 150MW solar farm.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Sir Jerry Mateparae to head panel setting national scientific research priorities
Policy

Former governor-general Sir Jerry Mateparae will chair a new 11-person panel to recommend new national research priorities to cabinet.The national priorities were a key part of the Te Ara Paerangi white paper released last December that set out to overhaul NZ’s fragmented scienti...

Staff reporters 18 Aug 2023
Government unveils primary sector emission reduction plan
Primary Sector

Pricing will start in the later part of 2025.

Riley Kennedy 18 Aug 2023
Govt says no more money for media as 'big tech' media bill unveiled
Policy

TIme is running out for a media bill to make it into law before the election.

Daniel Dunkley 17 Aug 2023